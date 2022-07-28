Stranger Things Writers Deny Making Changes To Earlier Episodes

Ever since the Duffer Brothers admitted to “George Lucas-ing” (i.e., altering) previous episodes of Stranger Things after they were released on Netflix, fans have been re-watching the series in an effort to find these changes. Today, however, British GQ published its own story offering insight into just how far that process might go. The story alleged that Duffers edited out a scene from season 1 where Jonathan takes photos of Nancy without her knowing about it. Now, the Stranger Things writers are refuting these claims themselves.

The GQ story was reportedly influenced by one fan’s TikTok video speculating about possible changes to the aforementioned scene. And while it probably would have been a good idea for the writer to actually watch the episode rather than treat a random TikTok video as gospel, the website went ahead and published an article titled, “Netflix retroactively editing Stranger Things is the beginning of a dangerous trend.” GQ later walked back its allegations with a correction to the story. But this didn’t stop the show’s writers (via their official Twitter account) from pointing out the irony of it all.

It’s hilarious that an article bashing the show for retroactively editing a scene (based off a false TikTok rumor) has now had to retroactively edit their own article. Oops https://t.co/efDwypcEcG — stranger writers (@strangerwriters) July 27, 2022

This writers’ account previously addressed allegations of post-release meddling in another statement posted yesterday. Although that one wasn’t as funny, they certainly didn’t mince words. You can check out what they had to say below.

PSA: no scenes from previous seasons have ever been cut or re-edited. And they never will be. pic.twitter.com/H0j8JwidLs — stranger writers (@strangerwriters) July 26, 2022

Stranger Things 4 is now streaming on Netflix.

Have you noticed any changes to past episodes of Stranger Things? Let us know in the comment section below!

