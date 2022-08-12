She-Hulk Head Writer Teases Daredevil’s ‘Lighter’ Personality

The return of Matt Murdock/Daredevil easily makes Charlie Cox one of the most highly-anticipated guest-stars slated to appear in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law over the next several weeks. For the first time since Daredevil went off the air in 2018, Cox’s character will appear in costume, this time in a yellow and red suit that harkens back to the Man Without Fear’s early comic book appearances. However, his wardrobe isn’t the only thing getting a lighter touch. While speaking with The Direct, She-Hulk head writer Jessica Gao explained how the series lets Cox test out a version of Matt we haven’t seen before.

Netflix’s original Daredevil series did a good job of translating Matt’s dark and brooding nature. But since this is She-Hulk’s world and everyone else is just living in it, the writers needed to make some adjustments. Luckily, Cox was willing to play along.

“Charlie is so wonderful,” said Gao. “He’s so game to do whatever, and he’s such a wonderful actor, and a wonderful human being. What was so fun about bringing him and Daredevil into our world is that people have already seen a Daredevil who is very dramatic, little bit on the heavy side, very dark, brooding.”

“It was so fun to be able to do–and we do this with every character cameo from the MCU–is we take them from the environment that you know them from, which is a much more dramatic and action-oriented role, much more on the serious side, and we bring them into our world and they get to play in the tone of She-Hulk,” added Gao. “And they got to explore and we get to see a lighter side of that character.”

Cox will eventually reprise his role in at least two other live-action Marvel projects. The first of these, Echo, hits Disney+ in 2023. A year later, he and Wilson Fisk/Kingpin actor Vincent D’Onofrio will return for Marvel’s Daredevil: Born Again series. Regardless, it’s anyone’s guess if either of these shows will retain the Netflix series’ penchant for violence. Cox previously suggested that a PG-13 version of the character could work in a Disney+ environment, and She-Hulk will let us know if that’s the case. But with R-rated Marvel films like Logan and Deadpool joining the platform’s streaming library in recent weeks, it’s hard to say if anything’s off-limits anymore.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law premieres next Thursday, August 18 on Disney+.

Are you excited to see how the writers handled Daredevil in the series? Let us know in the comment section below!

Recommended Reading: Daredevil by Chip Zdarsky Vol. 1: Know Fear

We are also a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program. This affiliate advertising program also provides a means to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites. Also. However. Additionally. Regardless. Shoot.