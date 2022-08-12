Marvel Releases a Clip From She-Hulk’s MCU Origin

In Marvel’s comic book universe, Jennifer Walters was a successful lawyer who was nearly killed by criminals during her first appearance. Jen only survived that assassination attempt because her cousin, Bruce Banner/Hulk, gave her an emergency blood transfusion. That’s how Jen became She-Hulk. However, certain changes are being made for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. And in an advance preview scene from episode 1, She-Hulk’s MCU origin undergoes a significant change.

Within the video, Jennifer shares her perfectly reasonable (and probably true) theory about Steve Rogers’ love life. Note that Bruce still has the sling on his arm from Avengers: Endgame and Shang-Chi. But this time, it’s not mobsters who nearly kill Jennifer. It’s something out of this world.

The introduction of an alien spaceship suggests that Bruce was the target, not Jennifer. Of the two, he’s the only one who has been out to space. And he may have made some enemies during the Hulk’s long stint on Sakaar in Thor: Ragnarok. The aliens also happen to catch Bruce in a rare moment when he’s not in his Hulk form. That’s the only time he’s really vulnerable.

Previous trailers have already revealed that Bruce’s blood intermingles with Jen’s, which explains how she becomes a She-Hulk in this timeline. But the aliens are a mystery that will have to wait until next week.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law will premiere on Disney+ on August 18.

