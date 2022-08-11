Marvel’s Ironheart Series Casts Zoe Terakes in a Supporting Role

The upcoming Ironheart series on Disney+ has added a new face to its cast as production continues on its first season. According to Deadline, transgender and non-binary actor Zoe Terakes has booked a supporting role in show, but the studio isn’t revealing the identity of their character just yet.

Terakes most recently showed up in Hulu’s Nine Perfect Strangers, which marked their U.S. television debut last year. They previously booked their first small-screen role in the Australian TV series Janet King in 2017. Eventually, Terakes went on to appear in other Australian shows like Wentworth and The End.

Dominique Thorne leads Ironheart’s cast as Riri Williams, a teen tech whiz who builds her own Iron Man-inspired armor while attending MIT. But before Ironheart arrives, Thorne’s character will make her first MCU appearance in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever this fall. The film’s first trailer, which debuted during Marvel’s San Diego Comic-Con presentation, even appeared to show Riri building an early version of her suit.

Just last week, RuPaul’s Drag Race winner Shea Couleé booked her own mystery role in Ironheart as well. The remaining cast includes Anthony Ramos, Harper Anthony, Manny Montana, Lyric Ross, and Solo: A Star Wars Story’s Alden Ehrenreich. Most of their characters have yet to be announced. But recent set photos seemingly confirmed that Ramos is taking on the villainous role of Parker Robbins/The Hood.

Ironheart will premiere on Disney+ in the fall of 2023.

Do you have any theories about who Terakes might play in the series? Tell us what you think in the comment section below!

