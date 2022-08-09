Ironheart Set Photos Confirm Anthony Ramos Will Play [Spoiler]

Ideally, Marvel’s Ironheart series will make a star out of Dominique Thorne next year just as Ms. Marvel did for Iman Vellani this summer. But another supporting cast member who seems poised to steal the show is Anthony Ramos, who joined the series back in February. Ramos already has a few impressive credits on his resume (including a starring turn in next year’s Transformers: Rise of the Beasts). But now that Ironheart is shooting, we can finally put a name to his mystery character on the show. Thanks to some new set photos, it looks like Ramos is joining the MCU as a fan-favorite Marvel villain, The Hood.

Writer Brian K. Vaughan and artists Kyle Hotz and Eric Powell introduced The Hood in his own Marvel MAX limited series in 2002. The villain was the alias of Parker Robbins, a petty criminal who encountered a Nisanti demon during a botched warehouse robbery. After shooting the demon, Parker stole its cloak and boots, eventually discovering that they possess supernatural powers. But despite having mystical abilities, The Hood still chooses to carry a pair of guns.

In addition to Ramos’ villain, the set photos also offer new looks at Thorne as Riri Williams. We even get a glimpse at her character’s armor, most of which will be rendered using CGI. You can check out the images here.

When Ramos’ casting was announced, reports compared his then-unknown role to Jonathan Majors’ Kang the Conqueror, whom we now know will be the main villain of Marvel’s Multiverse Saga. In other words, it’s a safe bet that Ironheart won’t be Ramos’ only appearance in the MCU. But where he might show up next is still up for debate.

Ironheart will premiere on Disney+ in the fall of 2023.

