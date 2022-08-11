Jennifer Walters and Two Others Get New She-Hulk Character Posters

With just one week left until She-Hulk: Attorney at Law arrives on Disney+, Marvel is launching a final marketing push for the highly-anticipated series. Namely, by releasing new key art spotlighting the members of the show’s ensemble cast. The studio has dropped three new She-Hulk character posters featuring the titular Jade Giantess and two of her top co-stars. You can view them in the gallery below.

Fittingly enough, Tatiana Maslany graces the first of these posters as She-Hulk herself, Jennifer Walters. But in very un-Hulkly fashion, she doesn’t look particularly angry. In fact, the poster shows the character flashing a smile with a stack of legal briefs under her arms, ready for another day at the office representing superhuman clients in court.

The second poster features Ginger Gonzaga as Nikki Ramos, Jen’s best friend and paralegal. Which means that not only does Nikki give Jen a much-needed assist during her day job as a lawyer, she also helps her navigate her increasingly-complex social life following her transformation into the MCU’s newest superhero. Essentially, Nikki gives her moral support and some tips for getting back into the dating scene as well.

1/3 Tatiana Maslany as Jennifer Walters/She-Hulk

2/3 Ginger Gonzaga as Nikki Ramos



3/3 Jameela Jamil as Titania

Finally, Jameela Jamil appears in the last poster as Titania, one of the show’s main villains. In this incarnation, Titania is a social media influencer who becomes obsessed with Jen’s new alter-ego. But Titania’s brute strength may not be her most dangerous asset. Jamil recently told ScreenRant that her character is such a handful that she can also defeat her enemies by simply “annoying” them to death.

She-Hulk’s cast has more featured players who don’t have their own posters yet. So it’s entirely possible that Marvel will release even more character-centric key art leading up to next week’s series premiere, including posters for Mark Ruffalo’s Bruce Banner/Hulk and Tim Roth’s Emil Blonsky/Abomination. The show might even borrow a page from Disney+’s Star Wars series and release new posters after each weekly installment airs, which means we could eventually see posters for Wong (Benedict Wong) and Matt Murdock/Daredevil (Charlie Cox).

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law will premiere on Disney+ on August 18.

What do you think of these new character posters for the series? Let us know in the comment section below!

Recommended Reading: She-Hulk by Soule & Pulido: The Complete Collection

We are also a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program. This affiliate advertising program also provides a means to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites. Also.