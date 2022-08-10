Pennyworth Season 3 Trailer Reveals a Brand New Subtitle

Big changes are coming to Pennyworth. After airing its first two seasons on Epix, the polarizing Batman prequel series will officially become an HBO Max exclusive this fall when it returns for season 3. But thanks to a new trailer released via IGN, we know that the show is also getting a rebrand. As a way of emphasizing its connection to the DC Universe, the series is now called Pennyworth: The Origin of Batman’s Butler.

HBO Max formally ordered a new season of Pennyworth last year, a move that surprised a lot of DC fans when it was first announced. The series hasn’t exactly been a critical dud. In fact, it’s received largely positive reviews since it premiered in 2019. But it still hasn’t managed to reach the heights of other comic-based shows. So adding “Batman” to the title could be HBO Max’s way of trying to boost viewer numbers and protect their investment. Time will tell if their decision actually paid off.

You can watch the new trailer for the series below.

The trailer only features a small sampling of footage from the upcoming episodes, so it’s hard to speculate on plot details. Regardless, we already know that season 3 picks up five years after the English civil war depicted in season 2. This time, Alfred Pennyworth and his allies find themselves in the middle of a “cultural revolution” sweeping their country, which gives rise to a new age of superhumans (both good and bad).

Pennyworth: The Origin of Batman’s Butler will debut its third season on HBO Max sometime in October. The show’s first two seasons are available to stream on HBO Max now.

