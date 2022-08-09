IDW Announces New Shows Based on Five Comics and Graphic Novels

Now that Locke & Key is coming to an end on Netflix, IDW Entertainment is looking to the future. And instead of lining up one adaptation, IDW has landed five. Deadline brings word that the company has inked deals with a handful of different studios to adapt several of its titles for television.

IDW is teaming up with Universal Content Productions on an adaptation of Dark Spaces: Wildfire (pictured above). It’s based on the new comic book series from writer Scott Snyder and artist Hayden Sherman. The book centers on a team of female inmate firefighters who venture into the burning hills of California to rob what’s left of a ruined mansion. But their journey might lead them straight into a deadly trap.

Additionally, Warner Bros. Television is developing its own adaptation of James Albon’s graphic novel, The Delicacy. The story follows two brothers who leave their “remote” Scottish island to grow their own produce. Eventually, they carve out their own space in London’s competitive fine dining industry. However, their luck changes when they discover a new species of mushroom that causes their business to skyrocket.

HBO Max is also getting in on the action with a series based on Rivers, which was created by Dan Berry and David Gaffney and published through IDW’s Top Shelf imprint. This series revolves around “three ordinary weirdos and one recurring dream.” Meanwhile, Universal International Studios has landed Ballad For Sophie from Portuguese musician Filipe Melo and artist Juan Cavia. In this book, a young journalist seeks out a reclusive piano superstar and convinces him to tell his story.

Finally, Latin American animation house Ánima Studios is handling Luciano Saracino and Ariel Olivetti’s Brutal Nature. Variety previously broke the news of this project last Friday. It’s about a young man who uses a collection of masks to turn himself into a menagerie of beasts and monsters. He soon uses this power to defend indigenous Mayans against the Spanish empire.

“The IDW and Top Shelf originals represent some of the most creative, artistic, and unique stories to hit the marketplace,” said IDW Executive Vice President of Entertainment, Paul Davidson in a new statement. “Not only are we excited to share this amazing slate with the industry, but we are even more thrilled to join forces with these great partners to bring them to audiences. This is just the first step in tapping our robust library of originals and adapting them into compelling series, feature films, and podcasts with the industry’s leading storytellers and content creators.”

“At IDW, our commitment is to continue to build upon our legacy by having our Entertainment and Publishing divisions work in tandem to bring a wide range of projects to the masses across multiple platforms,” added Ezra Rosensaft, CEO, IDW Media Holdings. “This provides an unprecedented opportunity for our creative community to expand their IP across numerous verticals. We are also thrilled to see that some of our new Originals, launched as recently as April, are already resonating within the industry.”

