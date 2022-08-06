Netflix Confirms The Sandman’s Aspect Ratio Is Correct

Fans of Neil Gaiman‘s seminal, groundbreaking The Sandman comics have waited decades for a faithful adaptation in live-action. Now that one’s here, it’s getting heavily favorable reviews. But one factor hasn’t been sitting right with some viewers. In many scenes, actors’ faces and bodies look stretched, like the way a TV can sometimes show a widescreen image compressed at the sides in the wrong aspect ratio. So is The Sandman‘s aspect ratio correct, or are fans simply setting their TVs incorrectly?

Variety got the answer directly from Netflix. “As you’ll note many of the environments are surreal in the series and we often say it’s quite what a dream would feel like,” a spokesperson said. In other words, the Dreaming can — and is supposed to — make things look distorted. Your third eye cares little for correct ratios.

The Sandman stars Tom Sturridge as Morpheus, lord of dreams. Kirby Howell-Baptiste also stars in the series as Death, with Mason Alexander Park as Desire, Donna Preston as Despair, Boyd Holbrook as the Corinthian, Vivienne Acheampong as Lucienne, Jenna Coleman as Johanna Constantine, and Gwendoline Christie as Lucifer Morningstar. Netflix currently has all episodes streaming.

Did you try to adjust your set for The Sandman? Let us know in comments!

Recommended Reading: The Sandman Book One by Neil Gaiman

We are also a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program. This affiliate advertising program also provides a means to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites.