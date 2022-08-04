Meet Mervyn Pumpkinhead In The Sandman’s Latest Preview Scene

In two days, Neil Gaiman’s seminal fantasy comic book series, The Sandman, will get its live-action debut on Netflix. And that means some of the more fantastical characters from the comic are also set to make their debut. Case in point, Mervyn Pumpkinhead, as voiced by Mark Hamill. He’s a minor character in the comic who works for Dream/Morpheus (Tom Sturridge). And while Mervyn has been glimpsed in other trailers, he finally gets a chance to speak in the latest preview scene for the show.

Collider debuted the clip earlier today, which finds Mervyn reluctantly reporting that there’s trouble in The Dreaming. For context, Morpheus is the unchallenged ruler of The Dreaming, which is essentially the realm of dreams for all living things. However, Morpheus just spent over a century in captivity. In that time, the realm has started to break apart without him. And even Morpheus’ return doesn’t seem to slow down the destruction of The Dreaming.

Kirby Howell-Baptiste also stars in the series as Death, with Mason Alexander Park as Desire, Donna Preston as Despair, Boyd Holbrook as the Corinthian, Vivienne Acheampong as Lucienne, Jenna Coleman as Johanna Constantine, and Gwendoline Christie as Lucifer Morningstar.

The Sandman will premiere on Netflix on Friday, August 5.

