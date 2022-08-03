Disney+ Pushes She-Hulk Premiere Back By a Day

In theory, the first episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law was supposed to premiere two weeks from today, on Wednesday, August 17. However, Disney+ has made a late change to the She-Hulk premiere. It’s getting pushed back by a day to Thursday, August 18. Additionally, all new episodes of the series will now premiere on Thursdays instead of Wednesdays.

Marvel made the announcement in the video that you can see below. It also includes a few additional moments that didn’t make it into the previous trailers.

Moving She-Hulk to Thursdays suggests that Disney+ may have been unhappy with the recent performance of Ms. Marvel on Wednesdays. Despite critical approval, that series didn’t match the numbers of previous Marvel shows like Moon Knight. It also had to share the spotlight with Obi-Wan Kenobi for a few weeks, which may have hampered Ms. Marvel‘s views.

Up until Loki, Marvel and Star Wars series premiered on Fridays on Disney+. However, Netflix typically drops its original films and shows on Fridays, which is probably why Disney+ has largely abandoned that day for originals. It should be interesting to see if Andor remains on Wednesday, September 21, or if it will also be shifted to Thursdays.

What do you think about She-Hulk moving to Thursdays? Let us know in the comment section below!

