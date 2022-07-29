The Sandman Cast and Showrunner Tease Their Favorite Episodes

It still sounds too good to be true, but an adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s The Sandman is finally hitting Netflix one week from today. The show’s 10-episode first season reportedly combines elements from the comic’s first two volumes, “Preludes and Nocturnes” and “The Doll’s House.” Although fans shouldn’t expect it to be a carbon copy of Gaiman’s original story. Regardless, showrunner Allan Heinberg and his cast seem proud of the work they did. Now, they’re sharing which episodes they think will elicit the biggest response from viewers.

Collider caught up with Heinberg and several cast members after their Hall H panel at Comic-Con last weekend. When asked about their favorite episodes of season 1, they gave a few different answers. Naturally, they couldn’t be too specific on account of spoilers. But they still managed to drop a few hints about what these chapters contain.

“The buzz around town is episode 5 is quite good,” said Boyd Holbrook, who appears as The Corinthian. “However, I’m not in that. Episode 9, for me, was just a treat of how they actually pulled off the convention, and the type of characters that were there.”

The “convention” almost certainly refers to the gathering of serial killers that appears early on in Gaiman’s series. Kyo Ra, who plays Rose Walker, also shared her excitement for fans to watch this episode along with its immediate predecessor. However, Vivienne Acheampong (Lucienne) and Jenna Coleman (Johanna Constantine) prefer episode 5, with Coleman in particular noting that David Thewlis’ John Dee plays a significant role in this installment. But Heinberg let the sand out of the bag when he confirmed that this episode will adapt the infamous diner issue from the comics.

“The diner episode, ’24 Hours,’ was the one I was sort of dreading,” admitted Heinberg. “Because it’s such an iconic issue and I didn’t know how we were going to do it on TV. And it ended up being my favorite of all the episodes. We shot it like a play, we build that diner, we got to rehearse it in a way that we couldn’t because of COVID. It was a really special episode and our director, Jimmy Childs, did an incredible job. So I have a huge soft spot, because I feel like that’s where we figured out how to make the Sandman TV show was episode 5, from a behind-the-scenes standpoint.

The Sandman will premiere on Netflix on August 5.

