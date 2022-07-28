Avatar’s Cabbage Merchant Voice Actor Returns For the Live-Action Series

At least one cast member from Nickelodeon’s Avatar: The Last Airbender will reprise his role in the upcoming live-action series. Collider brings word that James Sie, the actor who voiced the Cabbage Merchant in the original cartoon, will return to play this character in the Netflix adaptation.

James Sie has been cast as the cabbage merchant in the live-action Avatar: The Last Airbender series! He was the original voice actor of the cabbage merchant in the animated series AND the cabbage merchant’s son, the CEO of Cabbage Corp, in The Legend of Korra! Welcome back! pic.twitter.com/wUyjhUE6F7 — Avatar News (@AvatarNews_) July 26, 2022

The original series’ creators never gave the Cabbage Merchant an actual name. Regardless, he was a regular fixture in Avatar’s first two seasons. A running gag throughout the show would involve Aang and his friends running into the produce peddler in various locations, usually while on the run from a group of enemies. Unfortunately, these chases would typically end with the merchant’s cart getting destroyed, to which he’d always respond by grabbing his own head and exclaiming, “My cabbages!”

Funnily enough, the character had a presence in Avatar’s sequel series, The Legend of Korra, as well. In this incarnation, the merchant’s son encountered his own spell of misery when his company, Cabbage Corp, faced accusations of conspiring with the Equalists. Sie returned to voice this character as well.

Sie’s career dates all the way back to the eary ‘90s and includes a handful of noteworthy voice acting roles. Perhaps most famously of all, he headlined Kids’ WB’s Jackie Chan Adventures for five seasons as the voice of the title character. He also lent his talents to Danny Phantom, King of the Hill, and Batman: The Brave of the Bold, to name a few other projects.

Netflix still hasn’t announced a release date for Avatar: The Last Airbender.

