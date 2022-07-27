Enter the Dreaming In The Sandman’s New Featurette

Do you know what the real mystery of the The Sandman is? How did Warner Bros. let one of DC’s signature fantasy comics slip away to Netflix before without lining it up for HBO Max first? Regardless of the answer, The Sandman is set to launch on Netflix in just over a week under the supervision of Neil Gaiman, the writer who created the original comic book series. Now, in a new featurette, Gaiman and a few members of the cast take viewers into the realm of the Dreaming.

This video serves as a primer for what The Sandman is about. The short version is that Dream/Morpheus (Tom Sturridge) is one of the Endless, seven siblings that embody concepts like Death, Destiny, Destruction, Despair, Delirium, and Desire. Their power rivals or surpasses those of gods, but even one of the Endless can make a mistake. That’s why Dream has spent over a century as a prisoner of mortals. And in his absence, the realm of dreams, a.k.a. The Dreaming, has fallen into chaos.

Kirby Howell-Baptiste also stars in the series as Death, with Gwendoline Christie as Lucifer Morningstar, Vivienne Acheampong as Lucienne, Boyd Holbrook as The Corinthian, Asim Chaudhry as Abel, Sanjeev Bhaskar as Cain, Mason Alexander Park as Desire, Donna Preston as Despair, Jenna Coleman as Johanna Constantine, and Patton Oswalt as the voice of Matthew the Raven.

The Sandman season 1 will officially premiere on Netflix on Friday, August 5.

