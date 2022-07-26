The Sandman: Dream Confronts Lucifer In New Preview Scene

It’s hard to believe that after decades in development Hell, Neil Gaiman’s The Sandman is finally getting a live-action adaptation next week. Fittingly, IGN has debuted a preview scene in which the show’s leading character, Dream/Morpheus (Tom Sturridge), literally goes to Hell. And the ruler of Hell, Lucifer Morningstar (Gwendoline Christie), isn’t going to make things easy on him.

For context, this clip is from the fourth episode of the first season. Before this, Dream spent over a century in captivity, and upon his escape, he was missing several of his items of power. That includes the Helmet of Dreams, which is now in possession of a demon in Hell. There’s no way to get into Hell without Lucifer knowing about it. So Dream is attempting a direct approach.

Regardless, Lucifer seems to smell blood in the water as she tests Dream. She wants to know if he’s as weak as she suspects, after his trying ordeal. However, the Lord of Dreams is never helpless.

Cassie Clare also appears in the scene as Mazikeen, Lucifer’s trusted assistant. Additionally, Patton Oswalt provides the voice of Matthew the Raven.

Kirby Howell-Baptiste also stars in the series as Death, with Vivienne Acheampong as Lucienne,Boyd Holbrook as The Corinthian, Asim Chaudhry as Abel, Sanjeev Bhaskar as Cain, Mason Alexander Park as Desire, Donna Preston as Despair, and Jenna Coleman as Johanna Constantine.

The Sandman season 1 will premiere on Netflix on August 5.

