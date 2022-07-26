Henry Cavill Tests Positive For COVID-19, Witcher Season 3 Halts Filming

Looks like it was a good thing that Henry Cavill didn’t show up at San Diego Comic-Con over the weekend as previously rumored. Cavill has been shooting the third season of The Witcher since April of this year. But according to Witcher fan site Redanian Intelligence, production on season 3 has just hit a speedbump with Cavill reportedly testing positive for COVID-19.

Naturally, Cavill is expected to make a full recovery. But this latest development is forcing the series’ crew to pause filming until the actor tests negative for the virus. Before today, The Witcher was gearing up for its final month of production on season 3. The show’s cast was also getting ready to shoot what is apparently the most “ambitious” sequence in the upcoming episodes: the Thanedd coup, an occasion that should be familiar to anyone who’s read all of Andrzej Sapkowski’s Witcher novels. The scene allegedly involves most of the series’ primary actors. But without Geralt of Rivia, it can’t move forward as planned.

The report suggests that Cavill tested positive on or before yesterday, July 25, because no filming took place that day. Ahead of last weekend’s Comic-Con festivities, several reports claimed that Cavill was going to make a surprise appearance in Hall H during the panel for Shazam! Fury of the Gods or Black Adam. Apparently, he would have used the opportunity to confirm his long-awaited return as Superman in the DC Extended Universe. Sadly, these rumors turned out to be bogus.

This isn’t the first time The Witcher has faced a production delay on account of COVID-19. Season 2 halted filming for several weeks in early 2020 after Kristofer Hivju (Nivellen) contracted the virus. Later in the year, an outbreak among crew members prompted another work stoppage. Before the season wrapped, Cavill himself also suffered a hamstring injury hat required a few additional weeks of rest and recovery.

Netflix still hasn’t announced a release date for The Witcher season 3.

How do you feel about Cavill’s latest setback? Let us know in the comment section below!

Recommended Reading: The Witcher Boxed Set: Blood of Elves, The Time of Contempt, Baptism of Fire

We are also a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program. This affiliate advertising program also provides a means to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites.