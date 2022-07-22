22 New The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Character Posters

Anyone who would dare adapt the works of J.R.R. Tolkien — or inferred stories from his appendices — must go big or go home. Ralph Bakshi couldn’t cram The Lord of the Rings into one movie, but Peter Jackson made The Hobbit into three. Epic canvases? Mandatory. So of course The Lord of the Rings: the Rings of Power couldn’t just drop a trailer at Comic-Con. They also put out a whopping 22 character posters, to give us time to adapt to all the new names and faces.

Because characters in Middle-earth have insanely long lifespans, some of their names will sound familiar. Albeit played by new faces. Galadriel and Elrond are here, along with Isildur, who shall one day defeat Sauron at Mordor and fail to destroy the One Ring. A betting person might also suspect that “The Stranger” will turn out to be someone we already know. Certainly his hair looks, shall we say, “wizard.”

Morfydd Clark stars as Galadriel, with Robert Aramayo as Elrond, Cynthia Addai-Robinson as Míriel, Owain Arthur as Durin IV, Maxim Baldry as Isildur, Nazanin Boniadi as Bronwyn, Ismael Cruz Córdova as Arondir, Charles Edwards as Celebrimbor, and Markella Kavenagh as Elanor “Nori” Brandyfoot. Sir Lenny Henry, well known in the UK as a comedian, plays Sadoc Burrows.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power will premiere on Amazon Prime on September 2. Check out the character posters in the gallery below, and let us know what you think in comments.

