War is Afoot in HBO’s New House of the Dragon Trailer

This Saturday, the cast and crew of House of the Dragon will storm Hall H at San Diego Comic-Con to talk about their work on the highly-anticipated Game of Thrones prequel. But before that happens, fans can get an early look at HBO’s return to Westeros. The network just released a brand new House of the Dragon trailer that gives us our best look yet at the Targaryen civil war.

Paddy Considine stars in the series as Viserys I Targaryen, the benevolent ruler of the Seven Kingdoms. Although his reign is far from over, whispers about his intended successor run rampant across King’s Landing. Many have his younger brother, Prince Daemon (Matt Smith), pegged as the logical heir to the Iron Throne. However, Viserys has his heart set on his daughter, Princess Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy), which would make her the first queen regent of Westeros. But the king’s actions do more than just shake up the status quo. As his cousin, Rhaenys Velaryon (Eve Best), tells him, Rhaenyra’s ascension won’t come without a fight.

You can watch the new trailer for House of the Dragon below.

The ensuing conflict leaves tons of bloodshed in its wake, much of which is on display in this latest promo. Viewers can expect the usual mix of sword fights and political intrigue that made the original Game of Thrones so compelling to watch throughout most of its run. But the scenes from the battlefield are arguably more intense this time around…especially with more dragons roaming the skies and raining down fire from above.

House of the Dragon will premiere on HBO on Sunday, August 21.

