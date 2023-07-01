Ezra Miller Says They’ve Been ‘Unjustly’ Targeted After Protective Order Expiration

A temporary protective order against The Flash actor Ezra Miller in Massachusetts has been lifted, and now Miller is calling the initial move an unjust way of targeting them.

Miller says family was seeking fame

In June 2022, a harassment protective order was issued against Miller after the mother of a 12-year-old nonbinary child accused Miller of acting inappropriately around the child. Specifically, the family said that Miller was aggressive toward them during visits, and that in one instance (that Miller denied), Miller visited the family wearing a gun.

“It was really uncomfortable. I was really nervous. I was scared to be around them after they’d yelled at my mother and she was crying,” said the child in a report from the Daily Beast.

A year after the order was given, a judge in Massachusetts has let it expire, and in a statement on Instagram, Miller called out the family for “unjustly and directly” targeting them, as well as calling the family out for “seeking attention or fleeting tabloid fame.”

“Protective orders are meant to provide safety for individuals, families and children who are in danger. They are not meant to be used as weapons by those seeking attention or fleeting tabloid fame or some sort of personal vengeance when there are people in true and dire need of these services,” said Miller in the statement.

Trouble has followed Miller for some time over the past few years. Last year, the 29-year-old actor was charged with felony burglary after allegedly stealing alcohol from a Vermont home. Miller was also arrested last April and booked on suspicion of second-degree assault. A month prior to that, Miller was arrested on charges of disorderly conduct and harassment in Hawaii.+

Miller’s full statement can be read below: