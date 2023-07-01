Ezra Miller Says They’ve Been ‘Unjustly’ Targeted After Protective Order Expiration

A temporary protective order against The Flash actor Ezra Miller in Massachusetts has been lifted, and now Miller is calling the initial move an unjust way of targeting them.
Miller says family was seeking fame
In June 2022, a harassment protective order was issued against Miller after the mother of a 12-year-old nonbinary child accused Miller of acting inappropriately around the child. Specifically, the family said that Miller was aggressive toward them during visits, and that in one instance (that Miller denied), Miller visited the family wearing a gun.
“It was really uncomfortable. I was really nervous. I was scared to be around them after they’d yelled at my mother and she was crying,” said the child in a report from the Daily Beast.
A year after the order was given, a judge in Massachusetts has let it expire, and in a statement on Instagram, Miller called out the family for “unjustly and directly” targeting them, as well as calling the family out for “seeking attention or fleeting tabloid fame.”
“Protective orders are meant to provide safety for individuals, families and children who are in danger. They are not meant to be used as weapons by those seeking attention or fleeting tabloid fame or some sort of personal vengeance when there are people in true and dire need of these services,” said Miller in the statement.
Trouble has followed Miller for some time over the past few years. Last year, the 29-year-old actor was charged with felony burglary after allegedly stealing alcohol from a Vermont home. Miller was also arrested last April and booked on suspicion of second-degree assault. A month prior to that, Miller was arrested on charges of disorderly conduct and harassment in Hawaii.+
Miller’s full statement can be read below:
I’m encouraged by today’s outcome and very grateful at this moment to everyone who has stood by me and sought to ensure this egregious misuses of the protective order system was halted.
Protective orders are meant to provide safety for individuals, families and children who are in danger. They are not meant to be used as weapons by those seeking attention or fleeting tabloid fame or some sort of personal vengeance when there are people in true and dire need of these services.
I have been unjustly and directly targeted by an individual who the facts have shown has a history of such manipulative and destructive actions.
I implore those members of the media who have recklessly spread false claims and failed to accurately report the truth and context of this story, to hold themselves to a higher standard and take the time to find the facts, rather than chasing the clicks.
On a personal note, I want everyone to know that I am continuing to do my best to preserve my own wellness and what I can to reverse the collateral damage this ordeal has brought upon me and those close to me.
Finally, to all you many beings in this world who have had the enormous courage to see me through it all and make it here with me — I will spend a long time trying to explain to you what it has meant to have your support.