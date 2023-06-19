The Flash’s runtime is nearly two-and-a-half hours. Yet, there is an even longer version that exists. The Flash director Andy Muschietti explained to Vanity Fair that a longer, 4-hour version could be seen one day, but that he prefers the theatrical release.

“I’m definitely more happy with this version than the four-hour version,” Muschietti said. “You get excited, and you start improvising with actors, and suddenly you have a scene that has doubled the duration of the script.”

While editing the film, The Flash even reached a runtime of five hours, with the many cameos and characters from different movies and TV shows. Condensing the film to under three hours and deciding what to leave out is a challenge that Muschietti embraces.

“Then you have to face the edit and say, ‘Okay, we need to remove one hour and a half of this movie. How’s it going to happen,'” Muschietti said. “At the end of six months, it’s fun. At the beginning, it’s just chaos, and whatever you start doing is wrong, seen in hindsight, because it’s trial and error. You try a lot of things.”

“There’s a lot of things that are in the movie that are on the edit room floor, but this is really the best version of the movie,” Muschietti added.

Who is Involved in The Flash?

Ezra Miller reprises his role as Barry Allen/The Flash, the Justice League member best known for his extraordinary speed. Notable cast members include Kiersey Clemons as Iris West, Sasha Calle as Kara Zor-El/Supergirl, Michael Shannon as General Zod, Maribel Verdú as Nora Allen, and Ron Livingston as Henry Allen. Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck reprise their respective versions of Bruce Wayne/Batman as well.

“Worlds collide in The Flash when Barry uses his superpowers to travel back in time in order to change the events of the past,” the official synopsis reads. “But when his attempt to save his family inadvertently alters the future, Barry becomes trapped in a reality in which General Zod has returned, threatening annihilation, and there are no Super Heroes to turn to. That is, unless Barry can coax a very different Batman out of retirement and rescue an imprisoned Kryptonian… albeit not the one he’s looking for.”

Muschietti directed The Flash from a screenplay written by Christina Hodson. Muschietti was recently tapped to direct The Brave and the Bold, which will introduce the DC Universe’s version of Batman. The Flash is now in theaters.