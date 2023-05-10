The future of Jonathan Majors as the MCU’s Kang remains cloudy following his ongoing legal issues. However, a recent report from The Cosmic Circus hints that Marvel is keeping a close eye on it and prepared to move on as well.

Will Jonathan Majors be recast as MCU Kang the Conqueror?

The Cosmic Circus’ latest report notes that Majors is still set to portray Kang the Conqueror and his litany of variants in the upcoming second season of Loki. However, no decision on the actor’s future in the Marvel Cinematic Universe has been made.

The report goes on to mention that sources familiar with the situation reveal that Marvel “has already started preparations” on recasting the role of Kang the Conqueror should they need to.

Majors is currently facing three counts of third-degree assault, second-degree aggravated harassment, three counts of third-degree attempted assault, and second-degree harassment. Police cite that Majors allegedly struck “[the victim] about the face with an open hand, causing substantial pain and a laceration behind her ear.” Additionally, he allegedly grabbed her hand and neck, “causing bruising and substantial pain.”

A statement from Majors’ attorney yesterday called the charges and stories “a witch hunt” and vowed to clear the actor’s name.

A previous report from ABC News notes that Majors made the 911 call himself, which police responded to. The call was “purportedly over concerns about his girlfriend, whom he lives with in a penthouse apartment in the Chelsea neighborhood.” After police arrived, the girlfriend told officers they were in a taxi together after returning from a bar and that Majors physically attacked her. Majors was then arrested after police noticed marks on the woman.

Majors’ criminal defense lawyer previously stated that Majors is “probably innocent” and expects charges to be dropped due to written retractions from the victim followed by a later claim that there is video evidence of Majors’ innocence.