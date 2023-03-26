Marvel, Creed Star Jonathan Majors Arrested on Assault Charges

According to New York law enforcement and authorities, actor Jonathan Majors, best known to Superhero Hype readers as arch-villain Kang in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, was arrested Saturday morning. Police responded to a 911 call at 11 a.m.

Per the Associated Press, “‘The victim informed police she was assaulted,’ a spokesperson for the NYPD said in a statement. ‘Officers placed the 33-year-old male into custody without incident. The victim sustained minor injuries to her head and neck and was removed to an area hospital in stable condition.’”

NYPD released him from custody as of Saturday night, and Majors’ representatives deny the charges. “‘He has done nothing wrong,’ the representative said in an email to the AP on Saturday. “We look forward to clearing his name and clearing this up.’”

According to TMZ, the charges against Majors include, “strangulation, assault and harassment.” Their sources say the alleged victim is his girlfriend, and the incident happened the night before. “Our sources say police were told the girlfriend saw another woman texting Majors, and she confronted him — trying to sneak a peek at his phone. We’re told the alleged victim/GF claims this got Majors mad, and that he allegedly grabbed her hand and allegedly slapped her. We’re also told the alleged victim claims he put his hands around her neck during this.”

In addition to a multi-movie deal to appear as Kang, Majors recently received significant buzz at Sundance for his role as a disturbed amateur bodybuilder in Magazine Dreams. Fox Searchlight picked it up and scheduled it for December. That’s a sure sign they saw it as a major awards contender. As always, charges are not proof of guilt. But no doubt everyone will be watching closely to see how this develops.

Let us know your thoughts in comments.