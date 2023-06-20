James Gunn: DC Allows for ‘True World-Building’

James Gunn is set to birth an “all new, all different” DC universe. The director and co-CEO of DC Studios says he’s excited to build new worlds in the DCU.

What makes James Gunn excited about the DCU?

On Michael Rosenbaum’s Inside of You podcast, Gunn professed his love of DC — calling it an “alternate history” of sorts. Aside from mainstays like Gotham and Metropolis, Gunn said, they get to explore places that aren’t just real cities on Earth.

“One of the things I love about DC, that excites me about DC, is that in a way it’s another alternate history,” said Gunn. “It is Gotham City and Metropolis and Star City and Bludhaven, and all these different places in this other reality, and it makes it a little bit like Westeros in some ways. I love it in that way. I love that we get to create true worldbuilding in DC, it isn’t just ‘we’re throwing some superheroes on Earth.’ I think right now, that’s one of the key differences.”

Gunn’s first foray into the DC Universe will be 2025’s Superman: Legacy. The co-CEO — who will write and direct — is already in the process of casting.

The DC Universe’s first new phase, Chapter One: Gods and Monsters, will feature a multitude of different movies and television shows. A few of the announced projects include Superman: Legacy, a Batman and Robin-focused movie called The Brave and the Bold, a Supergirl movie titled Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, a Swamp Thing film, and multiple TV shows.