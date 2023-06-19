Actors Auditioning for Superman: Legacy Will Be Considered for Other DCU Roles

Even if an auditioning actor isn’t cast in DC Studios‘ Superman: Legacy, they may still have a future within James Gunn‘s relaunched DC Universe.

In a post to Bluesky, Gunn commented on the ongoing casting process for his Superman reboot film. “Amazing amazing weekend of auditions for Superman: Legacy,” the filmmaker wrote. “I’m blown away by some of these actors, among the best I’ve ever seen or worked with.” When asked if he would consider any of the actors for future DCU roles in the event they aren’t cast in Superman, Gunn replied, “Absolutely.”

While it still remains to be seen who will play the Man of Steel and his supporting cast in Superman: Legacy, Gunn recently confirmed that he and his team are deep into the auditioning process. “Now that we’ve kind of done a lot of auditions, we’re narrowing it down. We’re not done yet,” Gunn said on Michael Rosenbaum’s Inside of You podcast. “By the way — there’s a lot of stories out there about who we’re auditioning and all these screen tests. I’m just saying it’s not all true, that’s for sure. There’s things in there that are completely false, but I can’t go out there and say ‘Oh this isn’t true, and this isn’t true’ without going through everything.”

Superman: Legacy flies into theaters in 2025

Written and directed by Gunn, Superman: Legacy is expected to enter production in early 2024 ahead of its scheduled theatrical release on July 11, 2025. The film will mark the first live-action, big-screen project to be green-lit and produced under Gunn and Peter Safran’s regime as co-heads of DC Studios. It is said to center on a relatively young Superman during his early days in Metropolis as he learns to reconcile his earthly upbringing with his Kryptonian heritage.

In the meantime, DC’s The Flash — which was given the go-ahead during the Walter Hamada regime — has just released in theaters. Two more films green-lit under Hamada — Blue Beetle and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom — are slated to bow in theaters later this year. During the Inside of You interview, Gunn stated that Blue Beetle would be the “first full DC movie” following The Flash’s timeline reset.