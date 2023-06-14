Spider-Man Producer on Potential Peter Parker/Miles Morales MCU Crossover

Tom Holland’s Spider-Man could meet Miles Morales in a future Marvel Cinematic Universe project.

When will Peter Parker meet Miles Morales in the MCU?

While addressing Holland’s future as the Wall Crawler in an exclusive interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Spider-Man franchise producer Amy Pascal addressed when Marvel fans can expect to see a live-action Miles Morales enter the MCU. While Pascal made clear that Holland’s Peter Parker and Morales, currently voiced by actor Shameik Moore in Sony’s Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse animated franchise, are of “completely separate worlds,” a potential crossover of Spider-Men is an option on the table. “You never know,” Pascal teased.

She continued, “I would never say no to anything. But we have a lot of movies to make about Miles and a lot of movies to make about Peter. I am a movie producer. I want to keep going with this franchise with Tom.”

The existence of a live-action Miles Morales was first hinted at in 2017’s Spider-Man: Homecoming, when Peter received help from Aaron Davis (Donald Glover) on the location of a Chitauri arms deal so he can prevent harm coming to his nephew. In the comics, Davis goes by the anti-hero identity “The Prowler” and is established as the uncle of Miles. Additionally, Miles was teased in the multiverse-themed Spider-Man: No Way Home in 2021 when Electro (Jamie Foxx) confuses the Amazing Spider-Man (Andrew Garfield) for being Black. The supervillain concludes by stating, “There’s gotta be a Black Spider-Man out there somewhere.”

Initially, Holland was set to cameo in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse as an easter egg for the fans that never materialized. The actor recently revealed that of all the Spider-Man movies ever made, Into the Spider-Verse was by far his favorite. “I think the first Spider-Verse movie is the best Spider-Man movie that’s ever been made,” Holland said during the premiere of his Apple TV+ series The Crowded Room. “I’m so proud of everyone involved. Amy Pascal is like my mom. I was supposed to go with her as her date, I couldn’t go because I’m here working. But I’m incredibly proud of them, I’m excited for the second one. I’m sure it will live up to every expectation, and I can’t wait to see it.”

Though Holland is expected to return as the Wall Crawler in Spider-Man 4, the actor expressed the feeling of making the next installment his swan song from the franchise. As Spider-Man 4’s development is currently on pause due to the writer’s strike, the Spider-Verse sequel Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is now playing in theaters.