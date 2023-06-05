Tom Holland Reveals His Favorite Spider-Man Movie

Who better to determine the best Spider-Man movie than the actor who plays Peter Parker, Tom Holland? At the premiere of his new show, The Crowded Room, Holland revealed his favorite Spider-Man movie, which is not one that he starred in.

“I think the first Spider-Verse movie is the best Spider-Man movie that’s ever been made,” Holland told The Associated Press. “I’m so proud of everyone involved. Amy Pascal is like my mom. I was supposed to go with her as her date, I couldn’t go because I’m here working. But I’m incredibly proud of them, I’m excited for the second one. I’m sure it will live up to every expectation, and I can’t wait to see it.”

Tom Holland is excited for the "Spider-Verse" sequel out this week and paid the first "Spider-Verse" film a surprising compliment while at the Apple TV+ premiere of "The Crowded Room." pic.twitter.com/7vjUqu3Sye — The Associated Press (@AP) June 2, 2023

Who is Involved With Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse?

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, Holland’s favorite movie to feature the famous web-slinger, revolves around the adventures of Miles Morales (Shameik Moore), a Brooklyn teenager who takes up the mantle of Spider-Man after being bitten by a radioactive spider. Due to the multiverse, Miles meets many Spider-People from different dimensions, including Peter B. Parker (Jake Johnson). Miles and his new friends take on Kingpin (Liev Schreiber), who threatens the fate of Miles’s dimension and the entire multiverse.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is directed by Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey, and Rodney Rothman from a screenplay by Rothman and Phil Lord. Avid Arad, Amy Pascal, Christina Steinberg, Christopher Miller, and Lord serve as producers. The film premiered in 2018 to spectacular reviews, with many critics praising the cutting-edge animation and Morales’s character. Into the Spider-Verse won Best Animated Feature at the 2019 Oscars.

The success of Into the Spider-Verse spawned the sequel, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, which premiered in theaters on June 2, 2023. The sequel registered an impressive $120 million domestically in its opening weekend, nearly $85 million more than Into the Spider-Verse’s opening weekend. The reviews are once again overwhelmingly positive. A third film, Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse, is scheduled to be released in March 2024

As for Holland, a fourth Spider-Man film is in development at Sony, but the writers’ strike has put discussions on hold for now.