Two-Face Rumored to be Introduced in The Batman: Part II

While not too much is known about the highly anticipated The Batman: Part II, a recent rumor suggests that we may see a very familiar villainous face appear.

During the latest episode of The Hot Mic podcast, John Rocha mentioned that he had heard that Harvey Dent would appear in the upcoming sequel as Gotham’s newest district attorney. Rocha went on to note that he heard that Dent will likely become the iconic villain Two-Face by the end of the film as well.

Rocha also mentioned that he’d heard some names tossed about for the role, including Joel Edgerton and Josh Hartnett.

“This person is telling me that they had heard that Harvey Dent will be introduced as Gothm’s new District Attorney in The Batman Part Two and may become Two-Face by the end of the film,” said Rocha. “And the two names that this person has heard is Josh Hartnett and Joel Edgerton. Those are the two names that they are possibly kicking around.”

Rocha was quick to note that he was only mentioning it as a small rumor, with Jeff Sneider mentioning that he thinks casting for The Batman: Part II will heat up as it gets closer to the fall, so it might be a bit early for casting decisions to leask as of now.

The character of Harvey Dent/Two-Face is no stranger to the world of Batman films. Some version of the character has appeared in nearly all media of Batman. most notably by the likes of Tommy Lee Jones and Aaron Eckhart in Batman Forever and Christopher Nolan’s Batman films, respectively.

What do we know about The Batman: Part II?

Little is known about the plot of The Batman: Part II so far, though Robert Pattinson is set to return as the titular Dark Knight. The first film did tease the Joker and leave the Riddler alive at Arkham, so one or both of these iconic antagonists could make a return.

The first film, The Batman, stars Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne/Batman, Zoë Kravitz as Selina Kyle/Catwoman, Paul Dano as The Riddler, Jeffrey Wright as GCPD’s James Gordon, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, Peter Sarsgaard as Gotham D.A. Gil Colson, Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth, and Colin Ferrell as Oswald Cobblepot/Penguin.