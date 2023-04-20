Walking Dead Stars Tease Their Future In Upcoming Spinoffs

The Walking Dead may have ended this past November, but the franchise will continue in multiple spinoffs featuring characters from the flagship series. First up is The Walking Dead: Dead City, featuring the unlikely pairing of Maggie Greene (Lauren Cohan) and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan). Set in a post-apocalyptic Manhattan, the action follows Maggie’s son, Hershel Rhee (Logan Kim), who has been kidnapped, so she turns to Negan, the man who killed Hershel’s dad, Glenn, for help. Why would Maggie ever team up with Negan? The former Walking Dead star teased her future in the upcoming spinoff.

“I think that people are very excited and very curious about why these two would be together on a journey,” Cohan told ET at the AMC Upfront presentation. “And that’s all going to be delved into in a really interesting, conflict-ridden way, which is always fun to play.”

For those who still want justice for Glenn, don’t worry, as Maggie will never romantically link up with Negan. “They’re not getting married, you know what I mean,” Morgan said. “I’ll give that away. It’s tenuous at best. They’re needing each other for a very specific reason.”

The second spinoff arriving this year is The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon. It features Norman Reedus reprising the role of the rebellious Daryl Dixon. Set in Paris, Dixon tries to piece together how he arrived in Europe and figure out how to get home. “A lot of the story is me trying to figure out what’s happening and how to get out of here,” Reedus said. “There’s a lot going on, but it’s super poetic, it’s super beautiful.”

Reedus hesitated to do a spinoff after playing Dixon for more than a decade. In his mind, he did not know if he “could do 14 years of the same show.” However, the actor was relieved that the show will head in a “completely different direction.” Reedus added, “I got to kind of do what I wanted to do in a way that I wanted to do it with the people involved.”

Dead City premieres June 18 on AMC. The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon will air later this year.

