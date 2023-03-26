AMC Sets a Summer Debut for The Walking Dead: Dead City

This year’s WonderCon has been pretty slow for news, but AMC used the convention as a stage to announce that The Walking Dead: Dead City is coming this summer. The premiere date is Sunday, June 18 at 10pm, immediately following the mid-season finale of Fear the Walking Dead. The subsequent five episodes of season 1 will move to the 9pm slot on Sunday nights.

Additionally, it was revealed at WonderCon that Logan Kim has joined the series as Hershel Rhee, the son of Maggie Rhee (Lauren Cohan) and her late husband, Glenn. Kien Michael-Spiller played Hershel in the last two seasons of The Walking Dead. However, the character has been aged up for his appearance in Dead City, hence the recasting.

The new teaser trailer for the spinoff series also reveals that Hershel has been kidnapped by a man known as The Croat (Željko Ivanek), and taken into New York City. That’s why Maggie turns to Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) to help her save the son of the man he murdered years ago.

Via Deadline, Cohan was at Dead City‘s WonderCon panel with her co-star, Gaius Charles, and showrunner Eli Jorné. That’s where Cohan took the opportunity to address Maggie’s tense relationship with Negan.

“It’s interesting because we see a very unprocessed level of trauma that we know happened between Maggie and Negan,” said Cohan. “In Dead City, we really get a chance to [ask], ‘What is this? What does it take to move through it?’ And more than anything, it’s a chance for us to be forced together on this mission. The tension and unmovable things are still very present. We’ve seen them intersect so often, but in this show, it’s really this tunnel that they’re trapped in to face things they may have run away from, more so what Maggie has run away from and what [Negan‘s presence] brings up for her. It’s like an exercise in intimacy with the worst person.”

“It’s the next chapter in the story of Maggie and Negan,” added Jorné. “And so in that sense, it’s a lot of grief, trauma, and loss on both sides and how do you navigate that? How does Maggie look in Negan’s face every day and remember what he did to the love of her life? That’s still a huge part of the show.”

Are you looking forward to Maggie and Negan’s reunion in Dead City? Let us know in the comment section below!

