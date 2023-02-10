Exclusive Preview – Captain Marvel #46

Years ago, the aliens known as the Brood entered the Marvel Universe by terrorizing Carol Danvers and the X-Men. The Brood’s experiments on Carol turned her into Binary and left deep scars within her mind. And some of those torments are resurfacing next week in Captain Marvel #46.

The Brood have laid a trap in deep space for Carol and the X-Men by capturing both Rogue and Binary, who now exists as a separate being from Carol. Rogue has already been infected by the Brood and mercy killed by her friends. However, the fate of Binary remains unrevealed.

In Superhero Hype’s exclusive preview for Captain Marvel #46, writer Kelly Thompson and guest artist Javier Pina demonstrate just how much the current situation is weighing on Carol. The remaining heroes have already been split, as Gambit’s group searches for any trace of Rogue in the vain hope of finding her alive. As for Carol, the only thing she can do is hope that Psylocke and Spider-Woman will be enough to help her rescue Binary.

Here’s the official description from Marvel:

“REVENGE OF THE BROOD – PART 4!

Carol Danvers is on an X-press elevator to her own personal hell! And the Brood Empress is determined to ensure the Captain and all of her friends make it to their destination. Rescuing their team and getting out alive has always been the goal, but the odds are more deeply stacked against her team than Carol can even imagine. Main cover connects to X-MEN #19!”

You can read the full preview in our gallery below. Captain Marvel #46 will hit comic book stores on Wednesday, February 15.

Cover illustrated by Juan Frigeri and colored by David Curiel.

Pages illustrated by Javier Pina, with colors by Yen Nitro, and letters by VC’s Clayton Cowles.







