Exclusive Preview – Avengers: War Across Time #2

In the early days of the Avengers, the team didn’t quite realize just how big of a threat that Kang the Conqueror really was. That’s changing in the new flashback miniseries, Avengers: War Across Time, which features a previously unrevealed encounter between Kang and the team. And this time, the Avengers are convinced that Kang’s ability to travel through time has left them vulnerable. Now, they’re ready to take the fight to Kang in the future.

In Superhero Hype’s exclusive preview for Avengers: War Across Time #2, writer Paul Levitz and artist Alan Davis catch up with Iron Man, Thor, Captain America, Giant-Man, and the Wasp as they visit the Baxter Building to borrow Doctor Doom’s time machine from the Fantastic Four. However, the FF aren’t home and this isn’t like borrowing a cup of sugar from the neighbors. Let’s just say that the Avengers severely underestimated the FF’s home security…

Here’s the official description from Marvel:

“Thor! Iron Man! Captain America! Giant-Man & the Wasp! The original Avengers invade the Baxter Building and break the barriers between worlds! Will Willie Lumpkin unleash a dangerous menace? Can Thor lose Mjolnir? Will Eisner Hall of Famer Paul Levitz and legendary X-artist Alan Davis successfully channel the classic heroes’ adventures? Come check it out!”

You can read the full preview in our gallery below. Avengers: War Across Time #2 will hit comic book stores on Wednesday, February 8.

Cover illustrated by Alan Davis with colors by Matt Hollingsworth.

Pages illustrated by Alan Davis with colors by Rachelle Rosenberg, and letters by VC’s Cory Petit.







