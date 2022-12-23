Helen Mirren Talks About Her Villainous Role in Shazam 2

After all the drama that’s transpired with DC in recent weeks, the studio needs a hit more than ever. DC Studios’ first chance at redemption will come next year in the form of Shazam! Fury of the Gods. One of the exciting new additions to the cast is Helen Mirren, an Oscar winner who will play one of the Daughters of Atlas, Hespera. Known for her work in prestige dramas, Shazam 2 will be Mirren’s first superhero film, and she spoke about her villainous role with AP Entertainment.

Mirren described the role as both “fun and terribly hard work.” She found the harsh heat and the weight of her costume to be difficult, but overall, Mirren indicated that she had a great experience.

“It was fun, and there are certain things you do just for the fun of it,” said Mirren. “Certainly doing Shazam! is one of those jobs. Enormous fun. Terribly hard work as well. It’s very hot in Atlanta. My costume weighed, I think, thirty pounds. It was so heavy. But great, great fun to do that movie.”

Helen Mirren discusses having her own action figure, thanks to working on her first superhero movie, “Shazam! Fury of the Gods” (@ShazamMovie). pic.twitter.com/gv8mIq2g4e — AP Entertainment (@APEntertainment) December 21, 2022

Mirren joins a cast that’s headlined by Asher Angel and Zachary Levi, who return for their second outing as Billy Batson and his alter ego, Shazam. Other returning cast members include Jack Dylan Grazer, Adam Brody, Meagan Good, Ross Butler, and Djimon Hounsou.

New additions to the ensemble include Rachel Zegler as Anthea and Lucy Liu as Kalypso, with Liu’s character serving as a villain alongside Mirren. David F. Sandberg, the director of Shazam!, returns to direct the sequel.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods will arrive in theaters on March 17, 2023.

