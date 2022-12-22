Surprising The Boys Connections, Bloody Mystery Teased in Gen V

The Boys franchise is heading to college in its new spinoff, Gen V. The R-rated series will follow the exploits of young supes studying at Godolkin University as they compete for supremacy among their classmates. The explosive first trailer featured college, violence, and a lot of blood. Subsequently, Vernon Sanders, the head of television at Amazon, spoke with Collider about what to expect in Gen V.

“The young ensemble [is] fantastic. We have connections to The Boys universe and cast sort of peppered carefully throughout the season. So there are lots of Easter eggs that I think fans will love. And it’s a great combination of social commentary, blood, there’s lots of blood, a really cool mystery,” said Sanders. “And I think people will be surprised as they come into the show, and the show evolves, the implications that Gen V has on The Boys. The two shows have some really interesting connections. So I’m probably saying more than I should, but I’m really excited. We’re thrilled with the results.”

Gen V will feature characters from The Boys, such as Reggie Franklin/A-Train (Jessie T. Usher), Ashley Barrett (Colby Minifie), and Adam Bourke (P. J. Byrne). Though the series will be similar in tone to The Boys, Sanders believes Gen V will stand out as a unique entity in the franchise.

“I’m so excited for people to see this show,” said Sanders. “I think what we were hoping for is a show that really felt like its own thing, but also felt like it was true to the universe that Eric [Kripke] and Seth [Rogen], and Evan [Goldberg] have created. And it really delivers.”

Gen V is expected to air on Amazon Prime Video in 2023.

