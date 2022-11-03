Report: Clancy Brown Joins The Cast of The Boys Spinoff Gen V

The Boys universe will expand with the live-action spinoff series, Gen V. While filming for the first season ended this past September, more casting decisions are beginning to surface. According to One Take News, Clancy Brown has joined the cast of Gen V. Brown’s role is unknown at this time, but will be featured in at least one episode with the potential for more.

The veteran Brown has been involved with Hollywood since the early 1980s with roles in Bad Boys and Highlander. Two of Brown’s most notable roles came in the mid-1990s when he starred as Capt. Byron Hadley in The Shawshank Redemption and Sgt. Zim in Starship Troopers. MOre recently, Brown played Ray Schoonover in two Marvel shows on Netflix: Daredevil and The Punisher. In addition to his live-action work, Brown has voiced numerous characters over the years, including Mr. Krabs in SpongeBob SquarePants, and Savage Opress and the Sixth Brother in Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Tales of the Jedi.

Serving as a spin-off to The Boys, Gen V will be an R-rated series that explores the lives of young supes at a college for superheroes run by Vought International. The students will compete for contracts in the top cities. Amazon’s official synopsis describes the show as “part college show, part Hunger Games — with all the heart, satire, and raunch of The Boys.”

Michele Fazekas and Tara Butters will serve as showrunners and executive producers of Gen V. Previously announced cast members include Jaz Sinclair, Shelley Conn, Chance Perdomo, Maddie Phillips, London Thor, Derek Luh, Asa Germann, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Sean Patrick Thomas, and Marco Pigossi.

Gen V is expected to premiere on Prime Video in 2023.

Will you tune in for the spinoff? Leave your thoughts in the comments below!

Recommended Reading: The Boys Omnibus Vol. 2 TPB

We are also a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program. This affiliate advertising program also provides a means to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites.