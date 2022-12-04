First Look at The Boys Spinoff Gen V Gets Godolkin University Bloody

Supes may be created in a lab, but Vought still has to mold their minds and powers for the good of corporate America. That’s where Godolkin University comes in, setting of the new The Boys spinoff series Gen V. A loose and graphic parody of the X-Men and Generation X, apparently, this college-set series already looks real bloody. But hey, puppets! Wait, is that a Muppet-ish version of The Deep with his gills exposed?

The real Deep won’t be appearing, at least not right away. But Vought’s Ashley Barrett, Zack Snyder-wannabe director Adam Bourke, and A-Train will all show up in season 1. The primary cast consists of Jaz Sinclair, Chance Perdomo, Lizze Broadway, Shelley Conn, Maddie Phillips, London Thor, Derek Luh, Asa Germann, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Sean Patrick Thomas, Marco Pigossi, Clancy Brown, Alexander Calvert and Jason Ritter. At least a couple of those names may know something about being second-generation celebrities-in-waiting.

Here’s that first look:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

In the comics, John Godolkin is an extremely twisted version of Professor X, probe to murder and pedophilia. His super-team the G-Men aren’t exactly fully voluntary, and the university here that bears his name probably has similar dark secrets. The character has yet to appear in live-action, but presumably Gen V will include him in some capacity.

What did you think of this clip? Let us know in comments.

Recommended Reading: The Boys Omnibus Vol. 1

We are also a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program. This affiliate advertising program also provides a means to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites.