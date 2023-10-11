The Marvels Will Teach Carol Danvers the Meaning of Leadership

The Marvels star Brie Larson says Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel will have to grapple with “what it means to be a leader” in the upcoming Marvel Studios film.

A new official video, combining clips from The Marvels with behind-the-scenes footage, spotlights Larson speaking about her character. Captain Marvel joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe in her eponymous 2019 film and was a key player in Avengers: Endgame, the latter of which is set several decades after her origin story. “After the first film, we’re at an interesting spot,” Larson said. “[Carol is] dealing with being on her own, and then suddenly she’s thrust into a situation with this new team.”

The Marvels sees Carol Danvers team with Kamala Khan and Monic Rambeau

Captain Marvel’s new team, which will come to be known as The Marvels, includes Iman Vellani‘s Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel and Teyonah Parris‘ Monica Rambeau/Photon. The movie serves as a sequel not only to Captain Marvel, but also Ms. Marvel, the 2022 miniseries starring Vellani. The character of Monica , meanwhile, was introduced as a child in Captain Marvel. Parris took up the mantle as an older Monica in the 2021 miniseries WandaVision, starring Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany.

The synopsis for The Marvels reveals that Carol is “shouldering the burden of a destabilized universe” after the events of her solo movie. “When her duties send her to an anomalous wormhole linked to a Kree revolutionary, her powers become entangled with that of Jersey City super-fan, Kamala Khan aka Ms. Marvel, and Carol’s estranged niece, now S.A.B.E.R. astronaut Captain Monica Rambeau. Together, this unlikely trio must team-up and learn to work in concert to save the universe as The Marvels.”

Nia DaCosta directs The Marvels from a script she co-wrote with Megan McDonnell and Elissa Karasik. In addition to the main trio, the film’s cast includes many new and returning MCU stars — such as Zawe Ashton as Dar-Benn, Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury, Park Seo-joon, Lashana Lynch, Randall Park, Zenobia Shroff, Mohan Kapur, and Saagar Shaikh.

The Marvels hits United States theaters on November 10, 2023. Tickets are available now.