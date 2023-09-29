The Marvels Runtime Confirmed for Shortest MCU Movie

The final runtime for The Marvels has been confirmed to be the shortest theatrical release in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

An updated listing on the AMC Theaters website has the Brie Larson-led sequel to 2019’s Captain Marvel clocking in at 1 hour and 45 minutes. While the listing debunks a report from last August that had the movie rumored to last 1 hour and 38 minutes, including credits, one thing that remains true is The Marvels breaks the MCU record for the shortest movie in the franchise. The title was previously held by 2008’s The Incredible Hulk and 2013’s Thor: The Dark World. Both MCU installments had an equal runtime of 112 minutes.

The Marvels’ challenges at the box office

The Marvels faces an uphill battle for box office success. With Marvel Studios’ 2023 seeing the box office disappointment of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and the poor critical reception of Secret Invasion on Disney+, The Marvels hits theaters at a time when the subject of superhero fatigue has become a louder conversation surrounding the MCU. While The Marvels director Nia Da Costa believes superhero fatigue is real, her movie promises to deliver something that few MCU installments have seen before.

“I think superhero fatigue absolutely exists,” Da Costa said. “The biggest difference from the other MCU movies to date is that it’s really wacky and silly. The worlds we go to in this movie are worlds, unlike others you’ve seen in the MCU. Bright worlds that you haven’t seen before.”

“Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel has reclaimed her identity from the tyrannical Kree and taken revenge on the Supreme Intelligence,” reads the synopsis. “But unintended consequences see Carol shouldering the burden of a destabilized universe. When her duties send her to an anomalous wormhole linked to a Kree revolutionary, her powers become entangled with that of Jersey City super-fan, Kamala Khan aka Ms. Marvel, and Carol’s estranged niece Captain Monica Rambeau. Together, this unlikely trio must team up and learn to work in concert to save the universe as The Marvels.”

The Marvels is scheduled for release in theaters on November 10.