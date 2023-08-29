The Marvels May Be One of the Shortest MCU Movies Yet

According to a recent report, The Marvels sports an impressively short runtime that could make it one of the briefest Marvel Cinematic Universe movies to date.

According to Cryptic HD QUALITY on Twitter, the current length of the Captain Marvel sequel stands at one hour and 33 minutes. It’s worth noting that while the user insists the runtime has yet to be finalized, another scooper using the moniker CanWeGetSomeToast has corroborated the aforementioned information. Neither Disney nor Marvel Studios has yet to verify whether the claims are accurate.

since we're posting approximates, I'll post mines.



The Marvels is currently 1 hour 38 minutes.

Credits at 1 hour 33 minutes.



This isn't final#themarvels pic.twitter.com/oAieHy0eUp — Cryptic HD QUALITY (@Cryptic4KQual) August 29, 2023

If the scoopers are correct, The Marvels will clock in as the shortest film in the entire sprawling MCU. The Incredible Hulk currently stands as the briefest installment, as it spans an hour and 52 minutes. It will also be significantly shorter than the first Captain Marvel movie, which runs for two hours and four minutes.

Marvel’s Latest Team

The Marvels will serve as a continuation of several MCU projects, most notably WandaVision, Captain Marvel, and Ms. Marvel. Uniting the forces of Carol Danvers, Monica Rambeau, and Kamala Khan, the film will whisk the heroes away on an intergalactic adventure after their powers suffer a “quantum entanglement” that forces them to swap locations whenever their abilities are used.

While The Marvels is currently slated to hit theaters towards the end of 2023, rumors have swirled that the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes may prompt Marvel Studios and Disney and delay the release. This would allow the cast and crew to promote the film without violating any standing restrictions put in place by either union. At the time of writing, a postponement has yet to be officially confirmed, and the film is still slated to arrive on November 3.