The Marvels Director on if Superhero Movie Fatigue Exists

The term “superhero fatigue” has been around for some time, and according to The Marvels director Nia DaCosta, she believes in it.

DaCosta explains the differences in The Marvels vs. other MCU films

Speaking to Total Film magazine, DaCosta acknowledged that MCU superhero fatigue was a thing, noting that “I think superhero fatigue absolutely exists.” However, DaCosta also mentioned that in an effort to stand out from the normal world of superhero action, The Marvels is taking a bit of a lighter approach.

“The biggest difference from the other MCU movies to date is that it’s really wacky, and silly,” DaCosta said. “The worlds we go to in this movie are worlds unlike others you’ve seen in the MCU. Bright worlds that you haven’t seen before.”

Also speaking to Total Film Magazine, executive producer Mary Livanos said that, while other Marvel Studios films might pit heroes against incredibly large-scale threats, The Marvels instead will bring a tighter focus into the trio of heroes starring in the film.

“The Avengers movies are these epic conclusions to chapters of storytelling, whereas this is a team-up within the narrative that we didn’t necessarily expect for Marvel,” said executive producer Mary Livanos. “Usually, you wait for characters to show up all together in Avengers movies. We were excited to design a team-up featuring characters that women from all walks of life could relate to.”

What do we know about The Marvels?

“Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel has reclaimed her identity from the tyrannical Kree and taken revenge on the Supreme Intelligence,” reads the synopsis. “But unintended consequences see Carol shouldering the burden of a destabilized universe. When her duties send her to an anomalous wormhole linked to a Kree revolutionary, her powers become entangled with that of Jersey City super-fan, Kamala Khan aka Ms. Marvel, and Carol’s estranged niece Captain Monica Rambeau. Together, this unlikely trio must team-up and learn to work in concert to save the universe as The Marvels.”

The Marvels will see the return of Oscar winner Brie Larson as she reprises her role as Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel, who fans last saw in Avengers: Endgame. Joining Larson in the sequel are WandaVision breakout star Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau and Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel.

The sequel is directed by DaCosta (Candyman) from a screenplay by Megan McDonnell. Additional cast also includes MCU vet Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury and popular South Korean actor Park Seo-Joon in an undisclosed role.

Captain Marvel made its debut in 2019 where it went on to earn a worldwide gross of over $1.1 billion, making it the fifth highest-grossing film of that year. It also starred Samuel L. Jackson and Ben Mendelsohn, who are both set to star in their own Disney+ series Secret Invasion.