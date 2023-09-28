Blue Beetle: Watch the First 10 Minutes Online for Free

Warner Bros. Entertainment has released the first 10 minutes of Blue Beetle on YouTube ahead of the superhero movie’s physical release date.

Blue Beetle begins with Susan Sarandon’s Victoria Kord finally locating the alien scarab, Khaji-Da, in the remote tundra of Antarctica before shifting its focus onto Jaime Reyes (Xolo Maridueña). Jaime, who has just graduated from college, returns home to Palmera City to discover that his family is facing eviction from their home due to financial difficulties.

Unfortunately for Blue Beetle fans, the extended preview doesn’t feature any scenes of Maridueña’s Jaime Reyes suited up as the young superhero, meaning that they will either need to rent the film on digital or wait until October 31 for the penultimate installment in the DC Extended Universe to hit 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD.

Blue Beetle underperforms at the box office

Blue Beetle opened to $25 million at the domestic box office, marking one of the lowest debuts ever for a DCEU entry. At the time of writing, Blue Beetle has earned just over $125 million worldwide, making it the lowest-grossing installment in the shared universe.

On the bright side, Blue Beetle is one of the best-reviewed entries in the DCEU, with critics and fans praising the superhero movie for its humor and heart, as well as Maridueña’s performance as the title character.

Besides Maridueña, the ensemble cast for Blue Beetle includes Bruna Marquezine as Jenny Kord, George Lopez as Rudy Reyes, Adriana Barraza as Nana, Belissa Escobedo as Milagros Reyes, Elpidia Carrillo as Rocio Reyes, Damián Alcázar as Alberto Reyes, Raoul Trujillo as Ignacio Carapax/OMAC, and Harvey Guillén as Dr. Sanchez, with Becky G as the voice of the alien Scarab, Khaji-Da. Ángel Manuel Soto directed Blue Beetle from a screenplay written by Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer.

Blue Beetle is currently available to rent or own on digital platforms and arrives on 4K UHD, Blu-ray, and DVD on October 31, 2023.