The Marvels Video Recaps Each Lead Hero’s MCU Journey Thus Far

Marvel Studios has released a new The Marvels video that examines the journeys that each of the three lead heroes has had in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

What happens in the new The Marvels video?

The video, titled “Journey To The Marvels,” shows Captain Marvel/Carol Danvers, Photon/Monica Rambeau, and Ms. Marvel/Kamala Khan’s adventures in the MCU thus far. It also shows how their stories have been linked up to this point, culminating in The Marvels.

You can check out the new The Marvels video below:

The Marvels stars Brie Larson as Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel. Joining Larson in the sequel are Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau — who first appeared in WandaVision — and Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel. The film is set to release on November 10 2023, following a delay from its original July 28 release date.

“Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel has reclaimed her identity from the tyrannical Kree and taken revenge on the Supreme Intelligence. But unintended consequences see Carol shouldering the burden of a destabilized universe,” says the sequel‘s synopsis. “When her duties send her to an anomalous wormhole linked to a Kree revolutionary, her powers become entangled with that of Jersey City super-fan Kamala Khan, aka Ms. Marvel, and Carol’s estranged niece, now S.A.B.E.R. astronaut Captain Monica Rambeau. Together, this unlikely trio must team up and learn to work in concert to save the universe as ‘The Marvels.’”