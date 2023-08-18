Blue Beetle Star Spent His ‘Whole Life’ Preparing: ‘I Do Feel Ready’

Blue Beetle star Xolo Maridueña has admitted that he is ready for the next phase of his career.

The actor sat down with Variety before the beginning of the SAG-AFTRA strike to discuss the upcoming DC Extended Universe film, Blue Beetle, the final season of Cobra Kai, and his burgeoning music career. His first single, titled On My Way, just dropped.

“I’m not trying to take over the world; it’s not a cash grab. I love making music that makes me feel happy, although it is a little bit more vulnerable,” he said, comparing rapping to acting. “The stakes are so much higher, and it makes it so much more rewarding when we’re writing these bars.”

The debut of On My Way coincided with the theatrical release of DC Studios‘ Blue Beetle, in which Maridueña stars as the lead character, Jaime Reyes, who after bonding with an ancient alien device known as The Scarab becomes the superhero Blue Beetle. The movie is currently on track for an opening weekend in the $30 million range.

When asked if he is ready for the spotlight to shine brighter than ever on him, Maridueña said, “It’s taken my whole life to prepare me for this moment, and I do feel ready.”

Blue Beetle mixes the DCEU with the DCU

While Blue Beetle is the penultimate installment in the DCEU, which began with 2013’s Man of Steel and is set to end with Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom later this year, the film is also introducing several new characters that will continue in James Gunn’s rebooted DC Universe. The upcoming shared universe will officially begin in 2024 with the release of the animated Max series Creature Commandos, with the first DCU film set to be Superman: Legacy, starring David Corenswet as the Man of Steel.

Blue Beetle is currently playing in theaters.