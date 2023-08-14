Report: Deadpool 3 Gambit Cameo Will Feature ‘Comic-Accurate’ Suit

Last month, popular X-Men member Gambit was reported to be cameoing in Deadpool 3. Now, a new report suggests he’ll don a familiar costume.

What costume will Gambit wear in Deadpool 3?

Insider @CanWeGetToast tweeted out the Deadpool 3 scoop, stating that Gambit — played by Channing Tatum — will don a comic-accurate suit in the Marvel Cinematic Universe sequel. The insider then proceeded to confirm this refers to the character’s most iconic appearance — purple armor underneath a brown trench coat.

Channing Tatum will be getting a comic accurate suit for his portrayal of Gambit in #Deadpool3.



Besides Ryan Reynolds returning as the title character, actors who have been confirmed for the Merc with a Mouth’s third solo film include Karan Soni as Dopinder, Leslie Uggams as Blind Al, Morena Baccarin as Vanessa, Stefan Kapicic as Colossus, Rob Delaney as Peter, Brianna Hildebrand as Negasonic Teenage Warhead, and Shioli Kutsuna as Yukio.

Hugh Jackman will also appear in the sequel as Logan/Wolverine, marking his first official appearance in the Deadpool franchise. Archive footage of the actor from 2009’s X-Men Origins: Wolverine was previously used in Deadpool 2.

Additionally, it has been rumored that Jackman will be joined by his original X-Men film trilogy co-stars Halle Berry, Famke Janssen, and James Marsden in the film, who will be reprising their roles as X-Men members Storm, Jean Grey, and Cyclops, respectively.

Emma Corrin and Matthew Macfadyen round out the ensemble cast. The hotly-anticipated sequel is currently scheduled to hit theaters on May 3, 2024.