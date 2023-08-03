Report: The MCU’s Fantastic Four Reboot Finds Its Sue Storm

Marvel Studios‘ Fantastic Four has reportedly cast Mission: Impossible star Vanessa Kirby as Susan Storm/Invisible Woman.

According to reliable industry insider Jeff Sneider of The Hot Mic podcast, Kirby is attached to portray Sue Storm in the Marvel Cinematic Universe‘s long-awaited Fantastic Four reboot. While Kirby’s involvement in the film has long been rumored, Sneider says he has now heard from his sources that is indeed the case.

Jeff Sneider’s other MCU Fantastic Four casting scoops

Sneider also mistakenly reported that Jack Quaid was in talks to portray Sue’s brother, Johnny Storm/Human Torch. However, he has since recanted that claim, clarifying that it is actually Stranger Things star Joseph Quinn who was supposedly in negotiations to play the MCU’s Human Torch.

My bad, Jack. Turned out to be a fellow JQ… Joseph Quinn. Can’t wait for THE BOYS to return! https://t.co/IUdO9W1QST — Jeff Sneider (@TheInSneider) August 3, 2023

Sneider further reports that the role of Johnny Storm has indeed been cast, but that it’s just a matter of finding out who exactly will be playing the character. Similarly, he reports that Ben Grimm/the Thing has also been cast. While it’s unclear who will play the Thing in the MCU, Sneider claims it will not be Walter Hauser nor Ebon Moss-Bachrach. That said, Moss-Bachrach has reportedly been cast in Fantastic Four regardless, with Sneider speculating that the Andor star could be playing the Silver Surfer.

According to Sneider, the role of Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic has not been cast as of yet. He also threw cold water on rumors that Doctor Who alum Matt Smith was circling the role of the Fantastic Four’s leader. Finally, Sneider reports that the villainous role of Galactus will be played by a Latino actor. This tracks with previous rumors that Antonio Banderas is up for the role.

OK, to recap #FantasticFour notebook dump:

Reed – Not cast, unlikely to be Matt Smith

Sue – Vanessa Kirby

Johnny – Cast, but apparently NOT Jack Quaid

Thing – Cast, but apparently NOT Paul Walter Hauser

Galactus – Latino

Ebon Moss-Bachrach – Not Thing, but possibly Silver Surfer — Jeff Sneider (@TheInSneider) August 3, 2023

Marvel’s First Family is coming home

Marvel Studios’ Fantastic Four is currently slated to bow in May 2025 as part of Phase Six of the MCU. The film is directed by Matt Shakman, who replaces original director Jon Watts. Shakman previously helmed Marvel Studios’ Disney+ series WandaVision. Jeff Kaplan and Ian Springer were initially tapped to pen the new Fantastic Four movie, with Josh Friedman later being brought on to re-write the script.

Notably, Marvel’s First Family has already been adapted into live-action on a number of occasions. Indie film icon Roger Corman produced the unreleased 1994 feature The Fantastic Four. Tim Story went on to direct a duology of Fantastic Four films for 20th Century Fox from 2005 to 2007. Josh Trank later helmed a reboot of his own, which released in 2015.

Most recently, John Krasinski portrayed an alternate-reality version of Reed Richards in the 2022 MCU film Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. (Marvel Studios acquired the screen rights to the Fantastic Four following parent company Disney’s acquisition of 21st Century Fox in 2019.) However, Krasinski’s turn as the character is believed to have been a one-off.

Marvel Studios’ Fantastic Four opens in theaters on May 2, 2025.