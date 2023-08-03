Jack Quaid Issues Statement Denying MCU Johnny Storm Casting Rumor

Shortly after he was rumored to be playing Johnny Storm/the Human Torch in Marvel’s upcoming Fantastic Four reboot, Jack Quaid posted an announcement saying that was not the case.

During an episode of The Hot Mic that aired on August 3, 2023, Jeff Sneider said Quaid, known for his roles in The Boys and My Adventures With Superman, was in talks to play the role of Johnny Storm in Marvel’s upcoming Fantastic Four reboot.

Quaid quickly posted on Twitter that, while “flattered,” the rumors were untrue.

Hello everyone. Nope. Not playing Johnny Storm but hey I’m flattered. Now that you’re here though, donate to the @sagaftra foundation if you can! https://t.co/ertJTWWhYb — Jack Quaid (@JackQuaid92) August 3, 2023

“Hello everyone,” Quaid posted. “Nope. Not playing Johnny Storm but hey I’m flattered. Now that you’re here though, donate to the [SAG-AFTRA] foundation if you can!” He added in a follow-up tweet, “Also the Entertainment community fund.”

Strangers Things’ Joseph Quinn may be in talks to play Fantastic Four’s Johnny Storm

Sneider responded with an apology and indicated he meant to say Stranger Things’ Joseph Quinn is actually the one rumored to be in talks for the role. “My bad, Jack,” Sneider wrote. “Turned out to be a fellow JQ…Joseph Quinn. Can’t wait for THE BOYS to return!”

My bad, Jack. Turned out to be a fellow JQ… Joseph Quinn. Can’t wait for THE BOYS to return! https://t.co/IUdO9W1QST — Jeff Sneider (@TheInSneider) August 3, 2023

The Screen Actors Guild – American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) Foundation supports members of the organization who have been on strike since July 14, 2023, while lobbying for fair pay, job security against artificial intelligence, and more. The Writers Guild of America has also been on strike since May 2, 2023, which has caused the majority of Hollywood productions to shut down for the time being.

Marvel’s Fantastic Four reboot is scheduled to release in 2025

Marvel announced a new Fantastic Four movie was in the works at San Diego Comic-Con in 2019. Spider-Man: No Way Home director Jon Watts was originally tapped to direct the film but stepped down in 2020. He was replaced by Matt Shakman, who previously directed WandaVision for Marvel.

Along with Quinn, a handful of actors have been rumored for various roles in the movie, including Adam Driver, Margot Robbie, Vanessa Kirby, and others; however, no casting has been confirmed by the studio at this time.

Barring any delays, Fantastic Four is currently scheduled to release on May 2, 2025.