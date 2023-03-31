Avatar 2’s Josh Friedman Will Write Marvel’s Fantastic Four Reboot

Marvel’s Fantastic Four reboot has a new writer. Via The Hollywood Reporter, Josh Friedman has signed on to handle the screenplay for director Matt Shakman. Friedman is replacing Jeff Kaplan and Ian Springer, the previous writers who were attached to the script. THR speculates that this may signal a tonal shift for the script from Kaplan and Springer’s comedic sensibilities to Friedman’s dramatic sci-fi adventures.

Friedman has extensive genre experience, including Steven Spielberg’s War of the Worlds movie. He also co-created the Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles TV series for Fox. A decade later, Friedman returned to the franchise to work on Terminator: Dark Fate. More recently, James Cameron recruited Friedman to develop the story for Avatar: The Way of Water and its subsequent sequels.

Additionally, Friedman developed the Snowpiercer TV series for TNT. He also co-created AppleTV+’s adaptation of Isaac Asimov’s Foundation.

Stan Lee and Jack Kirby created the Fantastic Four in 1961, and they used the team to build out the larger sci-fi concepts of the Marvel Universe. To date, there have been four Fantastic Four movies, including the unreleased low-budget FF flick by Roger Corman. The last Fantastic Four film was released in 2015 to dismal reviews and lukewarm box office results.

Despite constant rumors to the contrary, there’s no indication that Marvel has cast any of the Fantastic Four yet. It’s also unclear when the film will begin shooting.

Fantastic Four will hit theaters on Friday, February 14, 2025 as the first movie of Marvel’s Phase 6.

Are you glad to hear that Josh Friedman has joined the FF reboot? Let us know in the comment section below!

