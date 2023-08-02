Gal Gadot Confirms Wonder Woman 3 for DCU

DC Studios stopped development of Wonder Woman 3 in late 2022, but now the movie is back on, with Gal Gadot confirmed as playing Wonder Woman in the new DCU.

What We Know About Wonder Woman 3

Gadot confirmed the new Wonder Woman film during an interview with ComicBook.com, while discussing her new movie Heart of Stone. Gadot had previously hinted at being in talks with DC Studios’ new management regarding her return as Wonder Woman, but this marks the first confirmation that she will be part of the new DC Universe being designed by James Gunn and Peter Safran.

“I love portraying Wonder Woman,” Gadot proclaimed. “It’s so close to and dear to my heart. From what I heard from James and from Peter is that we’re gonna develop a Wonder Woman 3 together.”

The future of both Gal Gadot and Wonder Woman in the DCU was unclear until Gadot’s announcement. Gadot had brief cameos in both Shazam: Fury of the Gods and The Flash, but was not slated to appear in any more DC Comics films.

Likewise, the only Wonder Woman-related project confirmed for DC Studios is Paradise Lost, a Max series based around the Amazons of Themyscira. However, James Gunn has also expressed interest in developing a Wonder Woman animated series.

It is unclear just when Wonder Woman 3 might see release. The film has no director attached to it, following Patty Jenkins’ departure. Presumably, a new script will also need to be developed, which cannot happen until the Writers Guild of America strike ends.

In any event, the confirmation that Gal Gadot is part of the new DCU is sure to please the majority of DC Comics’ fans. While the DCEU had many issues, few found fault with Gal Gadot’s portrayal of the Amazing Amazon and will be eager to see her return to the role.