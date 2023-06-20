Gal Gadot Hints at Wonder Woman DCU Return

Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot has hinted that her reign as the Amazon Princess of the DCU might not be over after all.

What did Gal Gadot say about her DCU future?

While speaking with Entertainment Tonight about the upcoming Barbie movie, Gadot revealed that it was entirely possible for her to return as Diana of Themyscira in some future DC Studios project.

“Things are being worked behind the scenes,” Gadot told ET, “and once the right moment arrives, you’ll know about it.”

Gadot recently reprised her role of Wonder Woman for cameos in The Flash and Shazam!: Fury of the Gods. Her future with the DCU was in doubt, however, following the studio ceasing production on Wonder Woman 3.

The only Wonder Woman-themed project currently planned for the new DCU Chapter One: Gods and Monsters is the television series Paradise Lost. Described by DC Studios’ co-CEO James Gunn as “like ‘Game of Thrones’ with ‘Westeros’, but with all of the inhabitants of Paradise Island,” the prequel series will explore the origins of the Amazons and be set prior to Diana’s birth. This suggests there would be no role for Gal Gadot in the series, unless she served as a narrator recalling the Amazon’s history.

While this would help to establish a link between the Wonder Woman movies and the new DCU, it seems more likely that Gadot is teasing a more active role in another feature-length film. It is also possible that she has agreed to do more cameos in the upcoming DC Studios productions, akin to her appearances in Shazam!: Fury of the Gods and The Flash.

Another possibility is that Gadot may be preparing for a role in one of the rumored Elseworlds films set outside of the main DCU, like The Batman 2. While Gunn is currently occupied with pre-production on Superman: Legacy, he has expressed an interest in adapting classic graphic novels like Kingdom Come, which featured Wonder Woman in a major role, into feature films.