More Details Emerge About Patty Jenkins’ Wonder Woman 3 Exit

Earlier this week, word broke that Patty Jenkins’ Wonder Woman 3 was “considered dead in its current incarnation.” Subsequent reports indicated that Jenkins refused to make any changes to the treatment that she co-wrote with Geoff Johns. However, a report from The Wrap sheds additional light on her Wonder Woman 3 exit. And according to that outlet, Jenkins’ contentious relationship wasn’t with DC Studios’ James Gunn and Peter Safran. Instead, she clashed with Warner Bros. Film Group Co-CEOs Michael De Luca and Pamela Abdy.

The Wrap indicates that De Luca and Abdy were the ones who decided that Jenkins’ treatment for the sequel didn’t work. Although the report also notes that Gunn and Safran agreed with their assessment. In response, Jenkins reportedly told De Luca and Abdy that she thought “that they were wrong, that they didn’t understand her, didn’t understand the character, didn’t understand character arcs and didn’t understand what Jenkins was trying to do.”

To underscore her point, and to perhaps burn a bridge along the way, The Wrap’s source claims that Jenkins went so far as to e-mail De Luca a link to Wikipedia’s entrée for character arcs.

Jenkins was also said to be against the idea of allowing Gunn and Safran any say about her vision for the film. Regardless, Jenkins was still invited to come up with another pitch for the studio. However, she refused and left the project altogether.

This is not the first time that Jenkins has had high-profile creative clashes with studio executives. Jenkins was briefly attached to direct Thor: The Dark World for Marvel in 2011 before departing two months later. More recently, Lucasfilm signed Jenkins to direct a Star Wars: Rogue Squadron film. But that project also stalled out over competing visions for the film.

The Wrap indicates that Jenkins’ departure doesn’t necessarily mean that Gal Gadot won’t play Wonder Woman again. But for now, the long-term DC Studios plans of Gunn and Safran have not been finalized.

Photo Credit: Michael Tran/FilmMagic via Getty Images

