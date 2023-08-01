Emma Corrin Talks Mystery Role in Deadpool 3

Prior to the ongoing strike while promoting A Murder at the End of the World, Emma Corrin shared new details about their Deadpool 3 villain role in the Merc with the Mouth’s Marvel Cinematic Universe debut.

Who is Emma Corrin playing in Deadpool 3?

Best known for the role of young Princess Diana on The Crown Season 4, Corrin spoke to Empire about entering the MCU in the latest Deadpool installment. For Corrin, tackling a villain role is a brand-new challenge. “I feel really excited to play a villain,” Corrin said. “I haven’t done that, and it’s an itch I want to scratch.”

Corrin recalls meeting with Deadpool 3 director Shawn Levy at a meeting at Marvel Studios. Levy and Marvel executives did not disclose which project Corrin was being called in for, nor did the actor have the best knowledge about the MCU at the time. “I’d heard about the project but, classic Marvel, they couldn’t tell me anything about it. Absolutely nothing. Zilch. So I met him [Levy] being like, ’I don’t know what this is about,’” Corrin recalled.

Corrin continued, “Hands up, I’m not a Marvel person. I’ve watched Spider-Man and Black Panther. I was like, ‘Look, you’re gonna have to debrief me into this.’ It’s such an intricate world. There’s so much to it. It’s an absolute mind-f—. All the language and the Easter eggs, and this person is related to that person who did this, and this person came back and this person’s dead… it’s amazing.”

Deadpool 3 marks Ryan Reynolds‘ mutant assassin’s debut in the MCU following his previous Fox-produced outings with 2016’s Deadpool and 2018’s Deadpool 2. He joins Hugh Jackman reprising his role as Logan/Wolverine from Fox’s X-Men movie franchise in a reported multiverse premise that sees multiple stars of Fox-produced Marvel movies appearing, including Jennifer Gardner as Electra. While Corrin’s role remains under wraps as Deadpool 3’s production is currently on pause due to the ongoing strike, their experience with Marvel so far has been a positive one.

“I really understand why it means as much as it does to so many people. It’s a phenomenon, and I feel really lucky to be part of it. Especially Deadpool, because I love the fact that it’s self-aware, and critical of its own inner-workings,” Corrin said.

Deadpool 3 is scheduled for release on May 3, 2024.